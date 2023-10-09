Civil Secretariat South Punjab accelerating towards completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The completion of construction work at Civil Secretariat South Punjab is accelerating towards its final stages as residences of officers will be handed over to the administration by October 31.

Under the leadership of Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, and with the increased labor force, the project is now on track to be handed over the government officials soon. This was revealed in the meeting presided over by Engineer Tareen, alongside Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and DGPHA Asif Rauf Khan.

Engineer Tareen also emphasized the importance of timely completion, in alignment with the directives from Chief Secretary Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.

Furthermore, plans for the landscaping of the area are already in motion, with the commitment to provide essential utilities such as water and electricity at the site.

In addition to the housing aspect, Engineer Tareen instructed the rapid approval of the Secretariat's solar energy project. The process for purchase of furniture is also in progress, he added.

Overall, the latest briefing by Project Director Faisal Zaman indicates that the finishing touches are in progress, with tile work, road networks, boundary walls, and solarization. The Civil Secretariat South Punjab project will be ready by December 31, he concluded.