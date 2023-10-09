Open Menu

Civil Secretariat South Punjab Accelerating Towards Completion

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Civil Secretariat South Punjab accelerating towards completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The completion of construction work at Civil Secretariat South Punjab is accelerating towards its final stages as residences of officers will be handed over to the administration by October 31.

Under the leadership of Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, and with the increased labor force, the project is now on track to be handed over the government officials soon. This was revealed in the meeting presided over by Engineer Tareen, alongside Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and DGPHA Asif Rauf Khan.

Engineer Tareen also emphasized the importance of timely completion, in alignment with the directives from Chief Secretary Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.

Furthermore, plans for the landscaping of the area are already in motion, with the commitment to provide essential utilities such as water and electricity at the site.

In addition to the housing aspect, Engineer Tareen instructed the rapid approval of the Secretariat's solar energy project. The process for purchase of furniture is also in progress, he added.

Overall, the latest briefing by Project Director Faisal Zaman indicates that the finishing touches are in progress, with tile work, road networks, boundary walls, and solarization. The Civil Secretariat South Punjab project will be ready by December 31, he concluded.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Water Road Progress SITE October December From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

2 minutes ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

6 minutes ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

2 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

4 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan