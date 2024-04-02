Open Menu

Civil Servant Riaz Ahmad Completes M.Phil

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Riaz Ahmad Khan has successfully completed his M.Phil degree on the topic ‘Foreign Aid and Institutional Issues of Governance in Pakistanfrom Qurtaba University, Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He also holds MS Project Management from IMScience, Peshawar.

According to him, these academic degrees have enhanced his understanding of the existing revenue and spending models in Pakistan.

Therefore, he has keen interest to pursue Ph.D in the field of Fiscal Policy to create a correlation between revenue collection and public expenditure to recommend a workable fiscal model to the government.

He is a civil servant and working as Deputy Commissioner (Inland Revenue) in Federal board of Revenue (FBR). Previously, he was a PMS officer in government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/aqk

