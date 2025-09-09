Open Menu

Civil Servants Backbone Of State, Says Governor Kundi

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Civil servants backbone of state, Says Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that civil servants are the permanent pillars of the state whose professional and constitutional role is vital for national development and public service.

He emphasized that strengthening the capacity of government institutions is essential for addressing public issues and ensuring better service delivery.

He expressed these views while meeting officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) who visited the Governor’s House Peshawar on a study tour. The 38-member delegation, led by Director General NIPA Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, was briefed on the constitutional responsibilities of the Governor.

The participants also discussed provincial matters including security, climate change, FATA merger, natural resources, religious tourism, ancient civilization, and energy production.

Welcoming the officers, the Governor extended his best wishes and highlighted the multifaceted challenges facing the province.

On security, he said that KP continues to face terrorism, extremism, and cross-border militancy, stressing that peace is vital for development and investment.

He added that security is not limited to the army and police, but civil administration and community participation also play a crucial role through intelligence-based measures.

The Governor identified climate change as a major threat to the province, citing melting glaciers, floods, landslides, and deforestation as factors damaging both the economy and human settlements.

He called for long-term strategies, effective water management, reforestation, and strict enforcement of environmental laws, alongside capacity-building of environmental departments across provinces.

Speaking on the FATA merger, Governor Kundi said it was carried out in haste, leaving tribal communities with reservations.

He pointed out weaknesses in the judicial and policing systems, coupled with inadequate education and healthcare facilities, which have caused frustration among locals.

He urged immediate reforms, provision of resources, and inclusive development to bring merged districts into the national mainstream.

On sports, the Governor remarked that despite having a talented youth, playgrounds remain neglected during the past 13 years of one-party rule in KP.

Regarding tourism, he said that the natural beauty and serene environment of northern KP attract global interest, and genuine promotion of tourism could ensure peace and prosperity in the province.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

33 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

33 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

33 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

36 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

5 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

36 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

36 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

36 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan