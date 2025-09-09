Civil servants backbone of state, Says Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that civil servants are the permanent pillars of the state whose professional and constitutional role is vital for national development and public service.

He emphasized that strengthening the capacity of government institutions is essential for addressing public issues and ensuring better service delivery.

He expressed these views while meeting officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) who visited the Governor’s House Peshawar on a study tour. The 38-member delegation, led by Director General NIPA Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, was briefed on the constitutional responsibilities of the Governor.

The participants also discussed provincial matters including security, climate change, FATA merger, natural resources, religious tourism, ancient civilization, and energy production.

Welcoming the officers, the Governor extended his best wishes and highlighted the multifaceted challenges facing the province.

On security, he said that KP continues to face terrorism, extremism, and cross-border militancy, stressing that peace is vital for development and investment.

He added that security is not limited to the army and police, but civil administration and community participation also play a crucial role through intelligence-based measures.

The Governor identified climate change as a major threat to the province, citing melting glaciers, floods, landslides, and deforestation as factors damaging both the economy and human settlements.

He called for long-term strategies, effective water management, reforestation, and strict enforcement of environmental laws, alongside capacity-building of environmental departments across provinces.

Speaking on the FATA merger, Governor Kundi said it was carried out in haste, leaving tribal communities with reservations.

He pointed out weaknesses in the judicial and policing systems, coupled with inadequate education and healthcare facilities, which have caused frustration among locals.

He urged immediate reforms, provision of resources, and inclusive development to bring merged districts into the national mainstream.

On sports, the Governor remarked that despite having a talented youth, playgrounds remain neglected during the past 13 years of one-party rule in KP.

Regarding tourism, he said that the natural beauty and serene environment of northern KP attract global interest, and genuine promotion of tourism could ensure peace and prosperity in the province.