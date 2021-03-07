UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Servants Conferred Award On Work Excellence, Integrity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Civil servants conferred award on work excellence, integrity

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Integrity Icon Pakistan has conferred award on Pakistani civil servants in recognition of their work excellence, integrity and honesty in respective categories.

Amna Baig, Assistant Superintendent of Police at Frontier Constabulary Lines in Islamabad; Daryan Khatoon, Principal of the Government Girls Lower Secondary school in Sukkur, Sindh; Mukhtar Paras, Director General of the Secretariat Training Institute in Islamabad; Tariq Javed, Deputy Commissioner in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan; and Azhar Ali, Chief Conservator of Forests in the Forest Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were awarded in a ceremony held here , said a news release issued here.

Integrity Icon is an annual event to benchmark the values of accountable leadership, transparency and integrity in Pakistan's civil service.

The campaign recognizes and celebrates government officials from across the country for their integrity and honesty.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis voted online and by SMS as part of the campaign after millions watched the Icons through social media platforms.

Zulfiqar Younus, Director of the Civil Services academy in Lahore shared that the Civil Services Academy, in collaboration with Accountability Lab Pakistan's Accountable Leadership Program, has trained more than 270 young bureaucrats.

They were equipped with tools and skills to understand the dynamics of accountability and transparency.

"During this year's campaign, we saw incredible energy from Pakistani citizens who have truly shown that they support and want to celebrate honest leaders," noted Fayyaz Yaseen, Director of Programs for Accountability Lab Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Social Media Young Sukkur Qila Abdullah Azhar Ali SMS Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

11 minutes ago

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

2 hours ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s security system has significantly progress ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.