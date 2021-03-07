Civil servants conferred award on work excellence, integrity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Integrity Icon Pakistan has conferred award on Pakistani civil servants in recognition of their work excellence, integrity and honesty in respective categories.

Amna Baig, Assistant Superintendent of Police at Frontier Constabulary Lines in Islamabad; Daryan Khatoon, Principal of the Government Girls Lower Secondary school in Sukkur, Sindh; Mukhtar Paras, Director General of the Secretariat Training Institute in Islamabad; Tariq Javed, Deputy Commissioner in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan; and Azhar Ali, Chief Conservator of Forests in the Forest Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were awarded in a ceremony held here , said a news release issued here.

Integrity Icon is an annual event to benchmark the values of accountable leadership, transparency and integrity in Pakistan's civil service.

The campaign recognizes and celebrates government officials from across the country for their integrity and honesty.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis voted online and by SMS as part of the campaign after millions watched the Icons through social media platforms.

Zulfiqar Younus, Director of the Civil Services academy in Lahore shared that the Civil Services Academy, in collaboration with Accountability Lab Pakistan's Accountable Leadership Program, has trained more than 270 young bureaucrats.

They were equipped with tools and skills to understand the dynamics of accountability and transparency.

"During this year's campaign, we saw incredible energy from Pakistani citizens who have truly shown that they support and want to celebrate honest leaders," noted Fayyaz Yaseen, Director of Programs for Accountability Lab Pakistan.