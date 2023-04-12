Civil servants should be symbol of honesty,dedication: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the civil servants should be a symbol of honesty, rightfulness, dedication and nobility.

Addressing the passing out of 50th Common Training Programme as the chief guest held at the Civil Services academy (CSA) here on Wednesday, he said the officers had chosen their profession as the civil service so they should act like a public servants not masters.

He said that serving the nation was a sacred responsibility so officers should remain humble.

" Your hardwork has brought you here where you are an honour and asset for the nation ," he said .

" You are hope for the nation as well and I hope you will play your role in development of the country by putting all of your energy and knowledge," the governor added.

He said that recipe of the success in life was character and perseverance, adding that determination and perseverance were reflection of patience.

"Continuity is very important and continuous improvement plays a vital role in the lives," he said and stressed the participants to remain firm and preserving.

The governor said that collaboration in work improved quality of work so the managers of the country should work in collaboration.

Talking about modern technology and artificial intelligence, he said that it was period of social media which used technology and artificial intelligence and several fake information was also shared through this so it was responsibility of the civil servants differentiate between truth and fake.

The officers should also tackle the situations with innovative ideas to resolve issues, he said.

He said that poverty was a global problem and the international community had set the target to eliminate poverty from society so it was a joint responsibility to join hands to eradicate poverty from lives of the common man.

The governor sad that short of funds was a permanent issue for the government as the government had less resources , but, a good manager always worked with the given resources in a better way.

He said that founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib was an example who contributed a lot despite the limited resources .

He said that education and health sectors were two important and prominent sectors of the society and the United Nation had set a standard of 6 per cent of the GDP should be spent on health while 4 per cent of the GDP should be spent on education but Pakistan was unable to meet this standard currently due to financial situation.

"So we should adopt non-formal education method in remote areas of the country to extend education to every citizen," he added.

The governor said that national economy was improving speedily in 2018, and Pakistan was about to join G-20 countries according to the international surveys but, now unfortunately, the country had been put on the 47th number in financial development.

" The debt burden has increased two times which has financially weaken the country," he said and added that now once again the managers of the country could change the situation positively with the support of the government.

He congratulated the all 200 candidates of the 50th Common and their parents for their success.

Earlier, Director General CSA Kamran Ali Afzal in his welcoming address thanked the governor.

The governor gave away awards to the top achievers in different categories while the DG presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

Akhuwat Chairman Amjad Saqib , former DGs of the CSA Arifa Sabuhi, Sajid Yusuf and Khalid Mehmood were also presents besides number of ex-servicemen, bureaucrats and parents of the participants of the course.