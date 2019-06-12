Civil servants urged to focus on public service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan Wednesday urged the public servants to focus on serving the people as civil servants rather considering themselves masters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan Wednesday urged the public servants to focus on serving the people as civil servants rather considering themselves masters.

Addressing graduating Offices of 25th Senior Management Course here at National Institute of Management (NIM), he said In-service trainings bring positive attitudinal changes among civil servants and keep them abreast of the new techniques and skills required for better public service delivery.

Director General NIM, Peshawar Farah Hamid Khan and senior civil servants of the province besides faculty members of NIM, Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary further said that civil service represents the core structure of the state and provides stability and continuity for governance and government operations. Thus enhancing the capacity of public servants becomes essential for good governance.

The world around us is moving forward at an exponential pace. It is incumbent upon us to impart training to the civil servants on these lines. He said that FATA has been merged with KP and now it is upto the civil administration to come forward, dedicate their energies and serve the people of these far flung areas in the process of transition to integration with the mainstream areas.

He said that changes are occurring in each and every sphere of life and the civil services have to cope with these changing circumstances.

Director General Farah Hamid Khan while highlighting the objectives of the training said that Senior Management course is based on training of the civil servants in all those essential areas which are pre-requisites for effective public service delivery.

She said that the various modules comprehensively cover the training requirements needed at this stage of their careers.

She said that all the 45 officers who have successfully completed their course are a fine mix belonging to different occupational groups and services and they represents almost all the regions including GB and Kahsmir.

At the end, the Director General thanked the faculty members and the associated staff of NIM, Peshawar whose untiring efforts, she said, ensured timely completion of the course. Later, the Director General Farah Hamid presented the prestigious NIM shield to the Chief Secretary.