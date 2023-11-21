Civil servants urged to play imperative role for attainment of good governance, public good

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Secretary Establishment Inamullah Khan here on Tuesday emphasized on the participants of the 38 Mid-Career Management Course and civil servants to play their imperative role for the attainment of good governance and public good.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 38-mid career management course here at National Institute of Management (NIM), he said that with each passing day the governance becomes increasingly complicated and exceedingly difficult and it is time for the civil servant to justify the tag put on them as best talent of the country by their knowledgeable, skillful and resilient during the execution of their professional responsibilities.

He said that the motivation and entering points to the civil services can be different for every individual with different stories and different motivations, but one thing is common that what they have to achieve is their duty towards executing public goods.

“Public good means that the citizen of the country has given the civil servant a governance contract to deliver a lot of deliverables for him or her,” he noted and said that for a period of time our public sector organizations have kind of deviated from the citizen centric approach to various other invisible denominations.

The secretary stressed on taking important decisions instead of refraining from taking any decision, adding that “as a secretary establishment, I have realized that in public sector organizations there is a considerable crust of dead wood.

People are reluctant to take important decisions which are absolutely detrimental to the growth of this country.

You can’t turn around the governance of this country unless you make decisions, whether good decisions or even bad decisions.”

He said that the bad decision could be remedied; there could be a correction but if someone was not taking any decisions he or she was deviating from the oath that they have taken to deliver public good to the citizens of this country.

The Secretary Establishment congratulated the participants of the 38 mid-career management course and said that it was a day of joy and celebration for the participants as they had successfully completed these demanding and stressful courses.

He appreciated the Director General and Chief Instructor of the course Osman Gul, faculty members and participating members. “I hope that these phases of the intense urge to make the best possible use of your time and continue pursuing excellence for the rest of your career.”

He said that all the skills and pedagogical models that NIM had sensitized the participants would be a stepping stone for their future careers and would open new vistas for them.

He said that the civil servants should be under no illusion about the scale and enormity of the challenges of governance.

Dr Nawaz Ahmad, Additional Secretary Establishment division was also present on the occasion. Later the chief guest handed over certificates to the participants of the course.

DG NIM presented a shield to the chief guest and the Additional Secretary Establishment.