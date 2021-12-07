Civil Service Academy conducts training exercise for trainee officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Civil Service academy has conducted three weeks training exercise for trainee officers of 49th Common Training Program in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation.

The trainee officers were attached to selected individual families in poor communities in Lahore and its suburbs, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the training exercise was to give the trainee officers an opportunity to observe the problems faced by the poor. During the closing ceremony of the training exercise, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab addressed the trainee officers.

He said that the country needs such civil servants who are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with modern day problems. He said the initiative taken by the Civil Service Academy in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation is commendable. This training exercise will help young civil servants to understand the problems of poor people and find suitable solutions for them, he said.