UrduPoint.com

Civil Service Academy Conducts Training Exercise For Trainee Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

Civil Service Academy conducts training exercise for trainee officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Civil Service academy has conducted three weeks training exercise for trainee officers of 49th Common Training Program in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation.

The trainee officers were attached to selected individual families in poor communities in Lahore and its suburbs, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the training exercise was to give the trainee officers an opportunity to observe the problems faced by the poor. During the closing ceremony of the training exercise, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab addressed the trainee officers.

He said that the country needs such civil servants who are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with modern day problems. He said the initiative taken by the Civil Service Academy in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation is commendable. This training exercise will help young civil servants to understand the problems of poor people and find suitable solutions for them, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Poor Young

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

52 minutes ago
 Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks wit ..

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

7 minutes ago
 5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

7 minutes ago
 Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ti ..

Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ties

7 minutes ago
 JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Cour ..

JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Court judges

7 minutes ago
 Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.