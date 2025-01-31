Civil Service Academy, Planning Ministry Sign MoU On Professional Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Civil Services Academy, Lahore and the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a framework for sustainable academic and professional collaboration.
Director General Civil Services Academy, Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja, and Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra inked the MoU, here in Islamabad.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Academy's efforts to promote excellence in public service and contribute to sustainable national development,” said a press release issued by the Civil Service Academy, Lahore.
The MoU will enhance the effectiveness of pre-service and in-service training programmes offered by the Academy.
Under the agreement, the Academy and the Ministry will collaborate in key areas including exchange of knowledge and expertise in economic planning, policy formulation, and development processes.
The two sides will work on capacity-building of trainee officers to facilitate evidence-based decision-making and conduct joint research initiatives besides exchange of resources.
The MoU will ensure organization of joint seminars, panel discussions, and visits to China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s economic zones and project sites.
