Civil Service Minister KSA lauds hardworking of Pakistani workforce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Minister for Civil Service, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saudi Arabia, Mahir Abdulrahman Algassim received and welcomed Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood at the Ministry of HR&SD at Riyadh on Sunday.

The Saudi Minister acknowledged the services of hardworking Pakistani workforce and assured Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage Pakistan that both sides will further enhance cooperation for having more skilled workers from the region, said a press release.

The role of Ministry of Education, Professional Training and NAVTTC has been lauded in this regard.

Later, the Minister for education and Professional Training, Pakistan signed agreement for "Skills Verification Program" with Dr. Ahmed Abdul Jabbar Yamani, CEO Takamol, M/o HR&SD.

The agreement will pave legal arrangements for ensuring skilled and certified labour export to KSA by providingthe workforce with necessary skills and and certification for facilitating the employ ability abroad.

The program agreement will benefit both the countries equally wherein, shortage of skilled manpower in Saudi Arabia will be met through skilled labour force of Pakistan. Lt. Gen Retd. Bilal Akbar, Pakistan Ambassador to KSA and other senior officials from both sides were present.