Civil Service trainees briefed on cultural revival initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A detailed briefing session was held for the under-training officers of the 52nd Common at the Civil Services academy on Monday, chaired by Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Tahir Raza Hamdani.

The session provided a comprehensive overview of the department’s mission, institutions and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting language, literature and the arts across the province.

Secretary Hamdani emphasised that under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bukhari and with the support of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the department is advancing several key initiatives to preserve Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and empower the creative community.

The session featured an in-depth presentation by Section Officer Nauman Majeed, highlighting the department’s achievements, organisational structure and service delivery models. He also shed light on leadership and innovation across institutions under the Information and Culture Department.

Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with senior officials, shared insights into Alhamra’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s cultural landscape. He noted that Alhamra remains a hub of literary and artistic expression, regularly hosting national and international events that celebrate creative excellence.

The visiting officers engaged actively, raising questions about state-led cultural initiatives, talent development in rural areas and support mechanisms for young artists and poets. Officials detailed the department’s Talent Hunt programmes, designed to discover and uplift emerging talent from across Punjab, with a focus on youth engagement and national identity.

The session concluded with a token of appreciation presented by Civil Services Academy representative Qadir Nawaz to Secretary Hamdani, who in turn gifted a bouquet to the delegation head. A group photo marked the conclusion of what participants described as a meaningful and inspiring exchange between future administrators and cultural leaders.