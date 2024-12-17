Civil Services Academy Delegation Visits PITB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A delegation of probationary officers from the ICT Society of the Civil Services academy’s 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Tuesday.
The visit aimed at providing the delegation with insights into PITB’s transformative ICT interventions in Punjab and their applications across the country.
PITB DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi briefed the participants on PITB’s key milestones, emphasizing its role in digital governance, service delivery, and technological advancements. The delegation explored PITB’s state-of-the-art Data Center, where PITB Joint Director Haroon Rashid explained its critical operations, including secure data management and technological infrastructure.
The delegation also visited the Punjab Master Command and Control Center of the Punjab Masstransit Authority, where participants observed real-time monitoring and management systems. At the e-Khidmat Markaz, located within ASTP, PITB Joint Director Usman Waheed provided a comprehensive overview of integrated public service delivery. He elaborated on how e-Khidmat Centers streamline government services, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for citizens.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted PITB's success in digitizing government processes. He said, “PITB remains committed to driving innovation and enabling the government to serve citizens effectively through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions.”
Recent Stories
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police instal reflectors on vehicles47 seconds ago
-
Civil Services Academy delegation visits PITB50 seconds ago
-
PDWP approves 10 development schemes54 seconds ago
-
US diplomats visit Gurdawara Dera Sahib58 seconds ago
-
Five girl students injured in stampede following quake rumours1 minute ago
-
Police pay tribute to martyred SI Muhammad Idrees1 minute ago
-
Govt notifies PM's high level committee on sugar stock monitoring11 minutes ago
-
Wheat growers advised for extra care after mid-December11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests seven accused for illegal parking fees at Faisal Mosque11 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO review security for polio drive11 minutes ago
-
JKLF(Y) calls for release of Yasin Malik from Indian jail11 minutes ago
-
Railways records all-time high revenue of Rs37.5bn in five months: CEO11 minutes ago