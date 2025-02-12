Civil Services Academy holds event on human-environment relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Culture and Heritage Society, Civil Services academy held an event on human-environment relations featuring a session by renowned Architect, Conservator, and Human Geographer, Dr. Zahra Hussain.

The event drew significant interest from 244 probationary officers and guests including former Federal secretary Tariq Mehmood, Secretary Archive Muhammad Khan Ranjha, DG PILAC Beenish Sahi, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Tauqeer Haider, Dr. Farzana from GC University, Ms. Shajjia from COMSATS University and Dr. Hameed from Punjab University’s Archeology.

The talk on ‘Rethinking Human-Environment Relations in the Anthropocene’ explored the entanglements of cultural heritage and ecological systems in the Anthropocene, questioning how conservation practices must adapt to the challenges of a rapidly changing environment.

The event also featured an exhibition, "Echoes of the Silk Routes between Mountains and Deserts," curated by Laajverd. The exhibition showcased stories, events, and practices from the Hindu Kush Himalaya and Central Asian regions, highlighting the rich linkages between mountain communities and the Silk Routes.

In line with its commitment to promoting cultural awareness, the Civil Services Academy places great emphasis on learning from socio-cultural and historical consciousness. Recently, officers participated in an activity that involved visiting 60 historical places in Lahore, gaining insights into the importance of cultural sites, their promotion, and preservation, said a statement issued by Civil Service Academy.