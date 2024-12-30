Civil Services Academy officers visit Safe City Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Undertraining officers from the 52nd Common batch of the Civil Services academy Lahore on Monday visited Safe City Islamabad, where they were briefed on the advanced technology and operations enhancing the capital’s safety and security.

According to police spokesperson, the delegation visits the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city and that the modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Additionally, facial recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.

APP-rzr-mkz