Civil Services Trainee Officers Call On Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Civil Services trainee officers call on Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Delegation of trainee officers in the Civil Services academy led by its Director Asim Iqbal called on Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar in KMC head office on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the mayor urged the young officers to work on merit only, said a press release.

The head of the delegation presented a shield to the mayor whereas the delegation was given the memento by the Karachi Mayor on this occasion.

