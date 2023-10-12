Civil society, academia vow to fight polio

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, Peshawar organized Polio Eradication Awareness Day in collaboration with Pakistan Development Foundation and Rotary International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, Peshawar organized Polio Eradication Awareness Day in collaboration with Pakistan Development Foundation and Rotary International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This event was joined by Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar, Caretaker Minister for Health, Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof. Dr Safia Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Deputy Secretary Health/Deputy Coordinator EOC, Khurshid Khan, Goodwill Polio Ambassador Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the beginning of the event, the Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi recorded his protest against the brutal killing of a student of Edwards College Peshawar in a mobile snatching case and tied a black ribbon on his arm.

He urged the Minister to convey his message to the Chief Minister and provincial government that such incidents were an injustice to youth and need to be addressed. Minister Riaz Anwar and Vice-Chancellor Safia Ahmed also condemned the sad happening and urged the government to provide justice to the student and their family.

The Minister for Health and all senior officers along with students of SBBWU and volunteers of PDF and Rotarians joined an awareness drive against polio. Addressing the seminar, Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar, appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Development Foundation and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar.

He said the government is continuously working to eradicate polio.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio cases have still existed and collective efforts were required to win the fight against it.

Bilal Sethi, the chief of the Pakistan Development Foundation said that NGOs and NPOs are playing a vital role in raising awareness against polio. He said that religious leaders, teachers, motivators and people from all walks of life have a key role in eradicating polio. The government should motivate awareness against polio in Friday sermons.

Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University appreciated the efforts of the organizing team and also the Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation for organizing the Polio Eradication Event, and the efforts of the volunteers involved.

The Vice-Chancellor also talked about how polio is affecting individuals and how all the individual plays an important role in overcoming this issue, especially the young women. The Vice-Chancellor motivated the young students to get involved more in such activities because they are the future of Pakistan.

Khurshid Khan appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Development Foundation and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, Peshawar and said women's roles are very important for spreading awareness about the crippling disease. Deputy Secretary of Health, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan who is also polio polio-affected person encouraged parents to vaccinate their children against polio from disabilities.