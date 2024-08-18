Civil Society Activists Demand Regulatory Body To Resolve Brick Kiln Worker Issues
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Civil society activists had demanded a regulatory body to resolve the issues of brick kiln workers.
Talking to App here on Sunday, Farzana Bari, a human rights activist, said that the majority of the brick kiln workers complained about the low wages of their work, violating the minimum level of wages under labor law and making it hard for them to meet both ends of their lives.
She added that it was revealed that bonded labor, harassment, child labor, exploitation, and not paying minimum wages to employees were common.
She said, "Workers are facing severe challenges, including lack of basic facilities, long working hours, leaves in emergencies, medical facilities, and hazardous working conditions."
Ayub Malik, a human rights activist, said, "There are a number of women who are facing plenty of challenges but continue their work to feed their families.
"
Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, former Chairperson of the of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), said, "The brick kiln industry is actually run by businessmen, and owners don’t register their kilns with the labor department so that they don’t have to provide social security and old-age benefits to the workers."
She said, "Their living condition is alarming, with a lack of basic amenities throwing them into a vicious cycle of poverty."
She urged the proper implementation of existing laws towards the most neglected sector, whose workers are largely deprived of their legal rights and entitlements and forced to work in unhealthy and unsafe environments, and demanded new laws for their protection and safety.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality16 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods16 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods16 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints16 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'16 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded26 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting26 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations26 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses26 minutes ago