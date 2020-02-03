UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Activists For Implementation Of Child Labour Laws In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:01 PM

The civil society activists on Monday demanded that Sindh government should implement laws to resolve issues related to unconditional child labour in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The civil society activists on Monday demanded that Sindh government should implement laws to resolve issues related to unconditional child labour in the province.

Talking to APP, Social and Human Rights activist Ayub Malik said that child labour is one of longstanding issue and need attention of the provincial government to introduce a mechanism to overcome the problems being faced by children.

He said that government should focus on the implementation of laws made to end the child labour issues in the country.

Another social activist Nasreen Azhar a chairperson Human Rights Commission Pakistan said that child labor is an issue which required attention of the authorities concerned, adding that according to reports various cities of Sindh special Dado, Tahrparker ,Umerkot and Jamshro has major problems of child labour.

She added that almost 88 percent of total working children work with their families at their work place, adding that these children should be in schools instead of working with parents.

She said that laws prohibiting child labor should be implemented seriously, adding that despite laws children were facing these issues.

Nasreen Azhar further said that there is a strong negative effect of child labour on school attendance, adding that in some countries, school attendance rates of working children are only about half of those of non-working children.

