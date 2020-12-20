UrduPoint.com
Civil Society And Social Activists Protest Against Unjust Fare Of PIA

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Civil society and social activists protest against unjust fare of PIA

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Civil society social activists Sunday protest against the unjustified fare of PIA from Skardu/Gilgit to Islamabad.

Addressing the protesters at Skardu's Yadgar Chowk, leadership of different political parties termed PIA's recent announcement of reduction in fare as just an eyewash.

They said that giving cut to fare from Islamabad to Skardu/Gilgit will have little relief to the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan as people hardly travel to GB in winter.

They said the discounted tickets at Rs6,915 are just available for flights from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit. Passengers travelling from Gilgit-Baltistan to Islamabad are still forced to pay over Rs10,000.

More Stories From Pakistan

