Civil society appreciate govt commitment towards education

(@FahadShabbir)

Civil society organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended its appreciation to KP Government for its increased commitment and political will towards primary and secondary education which reflected in education development budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Civil society organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended its appreciation to KP Government for its increased commitment and political will towards Primary and secondary education which reflected in education development budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

According to a press release, KP Government has allocated Rs 30.3 billion, highest ever for education development budget in this fiscal year.

The KP Government in order to strengthen its reformative measures to improve the access to education has allocated more funds in development budget than the operational budget.

Expressing appreciation over the development, Qamar Naseem Education Rights activist stated that COVID-19 crisis has already affected the education system and the girls' education was anticipated to be suffered more, as consequence of socio-economic crisis.

"Increase in the development schemes and budget by the government in this regard is highly appreciated which reflects the government commitment to foster the continuous improvement. Now the effective spending to the fullest should be a priority to get the maximum positive impacts on education and greater results in access to education especially for girls".

he added.

Sana Ahmad a young girl's rights activist said "Civil Society Organizations now needs to play their positive influencing role in helping the government to fulfill its commitment to the effective provision of quality education and equal access by effective spending of allocated schemes in education budget 2020-2021."It merits to mention here that the allocated development funds in KP budget include following schemes: provision of missing and basic facilities, stipend, voucher and scholarships for students, upgradation of middle to high and high to higher secondary schools, upgrading school's (boundary walls, furniture, toilets, drinking water and class rooms), recruitment of teachers at primary, middle, secondary and high secondary schools, establishment of IT labs, reconstruction of 1000 schools, construction of 300 new schools, inducting 3000 more school leaders to improve the monitoring of province, and tablets allowance for new teacher coming onwards. The provision of tablet allowance for schools would be great step by government to strengthen digitalized learning system.