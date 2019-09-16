Civil Society appreciates passing of resolution by KP Assembly on protection of HRDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The Civil Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highly appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for passing a resolution on the protection of Human Rights Defenders (HRD).

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the resolution moved by Asia Saleh Khattk was also jointly signed by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Kamran Bangash Advisor to Chief Minister KP and Asia Asad and Ayesha Naeem Members of the Provincial Assembly.

The provincial assembly has unanimously supported the resolution to prevent human rights violations and abuses against human rights defenders also including teachers and journalists.

The Human Rights Defenders in KP considers it a very welcome development, and term it as a significant step towards the recognition and protection of human rights defenders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolutions Says "Human Rights Defenders take a central place in the area of Human Rights. The Human Rights Defenders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are playing a Courageous role in promoting and protecting human rights at all risks, therefore government needs to take concrete actions for the safety and wellbeing of Human Rights Defenders.

We affirm Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's commitment to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms as ensured in the constitution of Pakistan, adds the press release.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asia Khattak Said" The essence behind this resolution is Article 1, UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders according to which "Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to promote and to strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at provincial, national and international level"Qamar Naseem a Human Rights Defenders welcomed the move and said" we welcome the passage of this resolution by KP Assembly, HRDs continue to urge the provincial and Federal government to take genuine and effective measures for the protection of human rights defenders".

Taimur Kamal Coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) said " CSO appreciates the commitment of the legislative assembly and anticipate they will fulfil their obligations under international human rights law and to respect, and enforce respect for the right to freedom of action for human rights defenders in order to ensure a safe environment for HRDs to carry out their peaceful and legitimate work.