Civil society appreciates policy guideline on protection of Human Rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The civil society organizations appreciated the policy guidelines on the protection of Human Rights Defenders by the National Commission for Human Rights.

The policy envisions a country where everyone has the right individually and in association with others, to promote and to strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at the national level, said representatives of civil society organizations while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Sardar Ali Khan, Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Said " NCHR is an apex Human Rights State Body which was obliged to protect the Human Rights Defenders in line with the motto i.e. respect, protect and fulfil.

NCHR was glad to share the content of policy guidelines for the protection of Human Rights Defenders, which was formulated after the thorough consultation and inclusion of all stakeholders.

Qamar Naseem a Human Rights Defender said " Govt should grant political and legal recognition (in the constitution or common laws) to the diverse and important work carried out by HRDs to protect the most vulnerable populations, to achieve more equal societies, and to strengthen democracy and the rule of law".

He moreover said it was important to promote collaboration between Government, CSO and other stakeholders to improve relations and enhance the pursuit and attainment of individual and collective national development goals." Sana Gulzar Advocate and Women Rights activist said "these guidelines provide a tool for Pakistani Human Rights defenders advocating for stronger legal recognition and protection of their important work and to provide both government and defenders with a tool against which to measure and assess the coverage and effectiveness of existing laws and policies.

Fida Jan Co-chair of EVAW/G Alliance said "we anticipate that these guidelines will help in creating an enabling legal, institutional and democratic environment for civil society organizations to operate and contribute effectively to national development".

Taimur Kamal Coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) said "Human Rights Defenders take a central place in the area of Human Rights.

The Human Rights Defenders are playing a courageous role in promoting and protecting human rights at all risks, therefore government needs to take concrete actions for the safety and wellbeing of Human Rights Defenders.