Civil Society appreciates remarkable allocation of budget towards Primary, Secondary Education in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :PESHAWAR, June 14 (Pakistan Point news - 14th Jun, 2022 ): Civil Society Organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated landmark allocation of education budget in KP with 47% record increased for fiscal year 2022-2023.

A press statement issued on Tuesday by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization working to promote girls' education, to applause the commitment and political will of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government towards Primary and Secondary Education which was reflected in the education development budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

KP Government has allocated 227,087 billion for Elementary and Secondary education including 17 billion for development budget to its ever highest for settled and Newly Merged Districts of education development budget in fiscal year 2022-2023.

To further its commitment to improve the access, retention, and enrollment to education for girls, Government has included 105 development projects in Annual Development Plan with retention of 70% of its part for girls' education, the statement added.

With the focus to promote girls' education by providing relevant education facilities, construction, up-gradation and standardization of primary and secondary schools is one the key priority of development budget 2022-2023 to strengthen enrollment, retention and transition of girls in secondary education.

Qamar Naseem Program Manger Blue Veins and Education Champion from ECN said "While the KP government has allocated a historic budget for education, it is equally important to ensure that resources are used effectively by reducing spending inefficiencies common in our education system." "Government must ensure funds are reaching schools, spending decisions are aligned with learning objectives, promotion of educational opportunities as promised in budget in a financially feasible and sustainable way," he added.

Sana Ahmad, Provincial Coordinator Child Rights Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said"Increase in the development schemes and budget by the government for education is highly appreciated which reflects the government commitment to foster the continuous improvement of education."Now the effective spending to the fullest should be a priority to get the maximum positive impacts on education and greater results in gender parity in education system.