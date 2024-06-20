Civil society bodies laud ban on E-Cigarettes, Vapes, nicotine products

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control commended the District Government of Peshawar for imposing a 60-day ban on the use, sale, distribution, storage, promotion, and sponsorship of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products in District Peshawar.

The ban, issued through an administrative order by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under Section 144 CrPC, aims to extend into a permanent ban through comprehensive legislation.

Among the key points of the order are the complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions.

These products cannot be sold to individuals under 21 years of age.

Advertising these products in public places and on vehicles is strictly prohibited.

Violators of these regulations will face legal consequences.

This ban is a significant step under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's Live Well initiative, showcasing its commitment to public health and tobacco control.

Civil society highly appreciates the "Live Well" initiative, anticipating it to be a game changer for drugs, tobacco control, and public health.

This comprehensive approach by the KP Government is crucial to protecting communities, reducing tobacco use, and ensuring a healthier future for all.

"We deeply appreciate the leadership roles of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Director General Health Dr. Saleem, Director of Public Health Irshad Roghani, and Coordinator to Minister Health Dr. Muhammad Ali Haider," said Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins.

"Their dedication to improving public health and tobacco control is exemplary. Prior to this, the KP Health Department notified a comprehensive provincial tobacco control plan to implement its roadmap, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding our communities."

The KP Tobacco Control Cell has also been instrumental in improving compliance with the existing legal framework, ensuring that these measures are effectively enforced, and the tireless efforts of Ajmal Shah, Coordinator, KPTCC, are appreciated.

Qamar Naseem further stated, "We urge the KP Government to consider a comprehensive legislative approach to permanently ban vapes and e-cigarettes. This will solidify the progress made and ensure a healthier future for our youth and communities."