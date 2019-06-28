Civil society calls for enactment of legislation to end child marriages

Civil society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday asked the provincial government for early enactment of legislation to end child marriages in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Civil society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday asked the provincial government for early enactment of legislation to end child marriages in the province.

The call was demand during a press conference organized by End Violence against Women and Girls (EVAW/G) Alliance KP here.

The speakers at the press conference urged that early and forced marriage is a brutal transition from childhood to adulthood that harms the education, health, economic, and social potential of millions of girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that Pakistan has a strong foundation of commitments, conventions and treaties upon which to act towards greater gender equality and the ending of early and forced marriage and none of the Pakistan's democratic or developmental goals can be achieved without first empowering its women and girls.

They identified early and forced marriage a significant barrier to girls' education, maternal health with girls giving birth before their bodies are ready to cope with the rigors of childbirth, and to female economic empowerment, as well as breaching a girl's fundamental human rights. They stressed that the aspiration of equitable development cannot be realized without combating the practice.

Fida Jan, Chairperson of the End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that EVAW/G Alliance is contributing to gender justice towards the end of early and forced marriage.

The purpose of marriage is to create a successful union that promotes love, tranquility and mercy. It must be consensual, and silence cannot be taken as consent. The minimum criteria in islam for those entering into marriage are that they should not only have reached puberty but have the comprehensive maturity to understand their rights and responsibilities in marriage, and be able to fulfill them.

Qamar Naseem, a human Rights activist and member of the steering Committee of EVAW/G said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has recently unanimously passed a resolution which demonstrate the commitment of PTI government to face up to problems like child marriage.

Ending child marriage, he said is not only a moral obligation rather also smart development and political commitment made by Pakistan at several national and international platforms.

Mr.Subhan another human rights activist representing Khwendo Kor said that civil society considers 18 to be the minimum age at which young people today have the sufficient maturity to carry marital responsibilities, build healthy families and protect against the harm caused by early marriage. Marriage earlier than the age of 18 can be the cause of serious health problems for girls, especially those who become pregnant and have children early.