Civil society calls for legislation against child marriages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The experts suggested in a consultative meeting held here Tuesday on prevention of child and forced marriages and proposed for making legislation in this regard.

The meeting was organized by Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) and Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar in a collaboration with UN-women Pakistan.

In order to prevent child and forced marriages trend in KP and to talk comprehensively on the child marriages prevention bill, presented in the provincial assembly, an extensive discussion took place. The gathering aims to note down the suggestions and opinions of the educational experts.

Chairman Social Work Department, Dr. Shakeel Ahmad, Chairman Criminology Dr. Basharat Husain and UN-WOMEN KP Chapter head Zainab Qisar Khan were the chief guests on the occasion.

Professor Dr. Kaneez Fatima PUTA, the Chairmen's of Islamyat Department, Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, College of Home Economics, Law college, Philosophy and many males and females students participated.

The organizer of the event, Dr.

Muhammad Ibrar of Social Work Department had commenced the discussion and shared the aims and purposes of the programmes with the participants. He said in his presentation that according to the Health and Demographic Survey of Pakistan 2017-18; 50 percent women as compared to 34 percent female are deprived from education, in accord to the survey 22.3 percent females can't get education due to early child marriages.

Professor Dr. Kaneez Fatima emphasizing on women education concluded that we should collectively cater for the facilities for the development and nourishing of the girls for the reason that they should be easily excelled in education, training, art, self-confidence and skills after which they can live a reasonable good life.

The head of KP UN-Women Chapter demanded the government to take such consistent and well bounded initiatives for the prevention of child marriages thorough which both the boys and girls nourish smoothly in the society without any discrimination as well as they ought to be benefited equally by all the opportunities.