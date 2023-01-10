UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Calls For Support In Flood Affected Areas Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Civil society calls for support in flood affected areas of Sindh

Speakers at a post-flood 2022 consultation on Tuesday called for concrete steps to ensure proper rehabilitation of vulnerable communities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers at a post-flood 2022 consultation on Tuesday called for concrete steps to ensure proper rehabilitation of vulnerable communities in Sindh.

The consultation "Advocacy Meeting on Floods 2022 in Sindh: Mapping Vulnerabilities in Relief and Rehabilitation" was jointly organized by National Commission for Human Rights (Sindh) and The Knowledge Forum at local hotel here, said a statement.

The NCHR Member from Sindh Anis Haroon, Chairperson Sindh Commission on Status of Women Nuzhat Shireen, Member, Sindh Assembly, Adreba Hassan, representatives of PDMA, Sindh Social Welfare department, civil society, and international organizations attended the consultation.

NCHR Member Sindh Anis Haroon said,"It is need of the hour that the hurdles being faced by the flood affected people after couple of months should be documented and a proper mechanism be devised for speedy rehabilitation.

" She also called for transparency in the rehabilitation process.

Nuzhat Sheerin, Chairperson SCSW, said that when she visited the camps, found women and children more vulnerable to natural disasters.

Zeenia Shaukat, Director of The Knowledge Forum (TKF) said, "Her organization is working with the NCHR to conduct a research seeking to map the experiences of the vulnerable communities in Nawabshah and Sanghar during and after the floods."Sadiqa Salahuddin from Indus Resource Centre, Ross Mahta of Community World Service, Malka Khan from Aurat Foundation, Kazi Khizar of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Adnan from Sindh Human Rights Commission, researchers Ishak Soomro and Zamir Awan and others also spoke on the occasion.

