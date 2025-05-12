Civil Society calls for urgent strengthening of Tobacco Control measures to save lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control (PASTC) has called upon all relevant stakeholders to take immediate and meaningful action to ensure implementation of tobacco control laws especially Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

In a press statement issued here on Monday, PASTC raised grave concern over the ineffective implementation of tobacco control laws, resulting in devastating human loss.

The Alliance demanded of KP government to implement laws and operationalise divisional tobacco control committees constituted under the chairmanship of respective Divisional Commissioners.

This was a very positive step by KP government and measures are needed to be taken for making these committees operational, it reiterated.

The provincial government was also asked to allocate sufficient funding for the implementation of the Provincial Tobacco Control Action Plan, and ensure strict compliance with FCTC obligations.

This is a matter of public health and social justice. The time to act is now—before more lives are lost, it added.

The alliance mentioned that an estimated 164,000 people die every year in Pakistan due to tobacco-induced diseases, while an additional 33,000 people—many of them children and women—lose their lives as passive smokers.

These deaths are largely preventable by strengthening enforcement and accountability mechanisms across all provinces, especially in KP.

PASTC said Pakistan is a signatory to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), which requires state parties to adopt evidence-based measures to reduce tobacco consumption and exposure.

“The human cost of tobacco in Pakistan is unacceptable. Each day of inaction contributes to preventable deaths and suffering. KP has the policy framework, but it lacks the necessary will, resources, and enforcement capacity to make an impact,” said Hafsa Zaib, Advocacy Lead at Blue Veins.

Dr. Qazi Shahbaz, Chairman of the Provincial Doctors Association and a member of the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, added, “We must treat the tobacco epidemic with the urgency it deserves.

The FCTC is not just a formality—it’s a lifesaving international treaty. Its implementation in letter and spirit is crucial if we are to reduce the burden of disease and the economic cost on our already overwhelmed healthcare system,” Dr. Shabaz added.