Civil Society Calls Out Indian Regime For Violating Global Laws In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The civil society members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have condemned the Indian government’s continued violation of international laws and conventions, calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A and an immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the members, including Dr. Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen, and Syed Haider Hussain at a meeting in Srinagar highlighted that the Indian government had deprived the people of IIOJK of their basic human rights and was using black laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest and detain innocent people.
The Indian government’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status was a flagrant breach of international law and UN resolutions, they said.
The regime is also settling Indian citizens in IIOJK by granting them domicile status, changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory. They deplored that the Modi regime is grabbing Kashmiris’ land and properties, violating international norms and denying them their right to self-determination.
The civil society members urged the international community to stop ignoring the plight of Kashmiri people and to come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They paid tribute to the victims of the Chotta Bazaar massacre and called on people to show solidarity with the victim families and frustrate the BJP-RSS regime’s designs to alter the territory’s demographic composition.
