Open Menu

Civil Society Calls Out Indian Regime For Violating Global Laws In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Civil society calls out Indian regime for violating global laws in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The civil society members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have condemned the Indian government’s continued violation of international laws and conventions, calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A and an immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the members, including Dr. Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen, and Syed Haider Hussain at a meeting in Srinagar highlighted that the Indian government had deprived the people of IIOJK of their basic human rights and was using black laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest and detain innocent people.

The Indian government’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status was a flagrant breach of international law and UN resolutions, they said.

The regime is also settling Indian citizens in IIOJK by granting them domicile status, changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory. They deplored that the Modi regime is grabbing Kashmiris’ land and properties, violating international norms and denying them their right to self-determination.

The civil society members urged the international community to stop ignoring the plight of Kashmiri people and to come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They paid tribute to the victims of the Chotta Bazaar massacre and called on people to show solidarity with the victim families and frustrate the BJP-RSS regime’s designs to alter the territory’s demographic composition.

Related Topics

India United Nations Civil Society Jammu Srinagar Media Government

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

1 hour ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

2 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

3 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

24 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan