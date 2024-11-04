Civil Society Celebrates Diwali At Korangi Fish Harbour
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Karachi’s civil society marked the festival of Diwali with an evening filled with joy, cultural performances, and unity at Korangi Fish Harbour. Organized by health professional Suneel Raja and active civil society member Sain Bux Shaikh, the event brought together Muslim and Hindu friends who shared in the festivities on a boat near a sea island.
The celebration began with the lighting of lamps, followed by singing, cultural dances, and a feast of Sindhi biryani and traditional sweets.
This unique gathering celebrated the cultural richness of Diwali, highlighting its values of light, friendship, and harmony.
Guests shared insights into the cultural significance of Diwali, bridging religious differences to create a sense of unity.
Prominent attendees included Dr. Hannan Shaikh, Dr. Greesh Kumar, Abdullah Sarohi, Dr. Masroor Pirzado, Sajjad Ghaloo, Imran Shaikh, Fayaz Channa, and other civil society members from diverse professions.
The event underscored Karachi’s spirit of inclusivity and respect, reminding everyone of the importance of celebrating each other’s traditions.
