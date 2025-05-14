PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have welcomed the landmark decisions taken by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address the alarming number of out-of-school children.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Wednesday. It outlines data-driven reforms to improve the state of education in KP. Civil society organizations, including Blue Veins, applaud these commitments to ensuring that every child, especially girls, is allowed to learn, thrive, and succeed.

The key highlights include declaring an emergency in districts where 50 percent or more children are currently out of school, signaling a strong commitment to address the education crisis.

The government plans to launch accelerated enrollment drives alongside district-specific education plans tailored to local needs. Temporary schools will be established in rented buildings where needed, ensuring immediate access to education.

The upcoming provincial budget will introduce new schemes aimed at improving school access and providing essential facilities.

A strong emphasis has been placed on increasing girls’ participation in education, recognizing the gender gap that persists in many areas.

All schools will be equipped with clean drinking water and proper washroom facilities to create a supportive learning environment.

Additionally, schools with better enrollment will be prioritized for upgrades, and all recruitment and teacher training will be conducted strictly on a 100 percent merit basis to enhance the overall quality of education.

Blue Veins extended appreciation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Education Minister Mr. Faisal Khan Tarakai, Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, Secretary Education Masood Ahmed, and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah for their leadership and collaborative efforts to put education at the heart of provincial development.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins and Education Champion associated with the Pakistan Education Champion Network, remarked: Declaring an education emergency demonstrates the government’s commitment and highlights the urgency of addressing the crisis.

We commend the KP Government’s leadership and assure our full support to make sure these plans reach all those corners of the province, especially where girls are still struggling to access education."

Fazeela Shah, a Class 10 student at Government Girls High School and a member of the Rise and Shine Education Network, shared her optimism that this was a promising development. Many girls like me want to study but don’t have the facilities. It feels amazing that our leaders are thinking about us and our future. I hope every girl in KP gets the chance to be in school.