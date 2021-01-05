Civil society concerned over illegal cutting of trees in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Civil society activists here on Tuesday complained about illegal cutting of trees around Khan Garh Talrari canal with surrounding places and demanded of the government to take stern action against the timber mafia active in the area.

Although, tree plantation drive was continued across the country as per vision of PM Imran Khan, timber mafia spared no time to do the unlawful activity in connivance with forest department's officials. Illegal way of cutting down of trees used to be happened in broad day light besides night hours, they held.

Forest guard Asif told APP to this regard that a forest sub engineer had submitted application with Divisional Forest Officer as dozens of trees were fell in and around the Taleri canal, causing disruption in smooth flow of water. In addition, it led to risk of breaking embankments of the canal. That's how he said that trees were ordered to be removed on direction of forest officers. The wood later be auctioned for sale, he said after ruling out allegation of trees' theft from here.