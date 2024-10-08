Civil society condemns attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi

The members of civil society on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi and termed it as an attack on the development and prosperity of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The members of civil society on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi and termed it as an attack on the development and prosperity of the country.

A protest demonstration organized by the members of civil society was held here in front of Quetta Press Club, aimed to express solidarity with the Chinese people.

The protestors said that they have gathered here as pioneers of peace, prosperity and development of the country and the province.

“In these difficult circumstances, the youth, who are the future of the country, has pledged that they would struggle for development, unity and end of violence and terrorism in the region,” the protestors said.

They added that the strategic location of Balochistan and its vast natural resources have attracted global attention and the people of Balochistan would be standing shoulder to shoulder with China, the country that has been providing unwavering support for development of the country.

"Through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China has become an important partner in the development of our region, creating opportunities for trade, infrastructure development and industrialization. World-class airport in Gwadar, Gwadar port and multi-billion Dollar projects will change the destiny of Balochistan,” they added.

They said cooperation between Pakistan and China is not limited to construction of roads, bridges and ports, rather, it is about uplifting the local masses out of poverty, equipping the youth with modern skills and ensuring that everyone has access to education, health and employment.

The Balochistan's prosperity is linked to its cooperation with China, which sees that our region has not just as a strategic gateway but as a mutual development partner.

The youth representatives of Balochistan said that it is the responsibility of everyone to recognize the opportunities of this partnership and they must be ready to reap the benefits of modernization and development, and impart education and skills so that can lead Balochistan into a new era of prosperity.

“The youth has rejected the elements that want to divide the nation as terrorism has only brought pain and suffering to local people. It stunted the growth, damaged our reputation, and isolated us from the world but we make it clear that terrorism has no place in our future.”

The youth of Balochistan, will not become playthings in the hands of those who resort to violence and fear for their nefarious designs.

They said that we extend our hands of friendship to all those who stand with us in our vision of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

The youth of this region are ready for a future full of opportunities, where they are not limited by the shadows of the past but the hope of tomorrow which inspired to move forward.

The youth appealed to civil society, leaders and local community to reject terrorism and support development, invest in youth and communities.

They urged the local people to build stronger ties with those who stand with the country in the progress of development and prosperity.

The protestors chanted the slogans of long live Balochistan, long live Pakistan, and long live Pak-China friendship.

