Civil society condemns BJP’s systematic assault on Muslim identity in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Civil society activists have denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government for a relentless assault on the social, cultural, and political fabric of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Activists outlined the systematic measures undertaken by the Modi regime since August 5, 2019, which they say are aimed at disempowering and disenfranchising the region’s Muslim majority, a statement issued by APHC.

“The BJP government’s actions mark a brutal new chapter in Kashmir’s painful history,” the activists stated, emphasizing that the Hindutva-driven policies are eroding the cultural, linguistic, and religious identity of Muslims in the territorhy. “These measures are not isolated; they mirror Israeli settler-colonial policies in occupied Palestine,” they added.

Activists pointed to a series of developments, including the seizure of properties worth millions from pro-freedom individuals and groups, and the dismissal of Kashmiri Muslim employees to pave the way for individuals aligned with Hindutva ideology.

The activists also highlighted the imposition of new land laws, which they claim aim to transfer Kashmiri-owned land to outsiders.

Human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances, continue unabated, the activists said. “India’s tactics in IIOJK are part of a calculated strategy to silence the Kashmiri demand for freedom. But such repression will only strengthen the resolve of Kashmiri Muslims to resist occupation,” they warned.

The activists further said that the Indian authorities are using heavy-handed measures to suppress dissent while systematically dismantling the region’s socio-economic fabric. “The increasing repression is not just an attack on Kashmir but on the very principles of justice and human rights,” the statement concluded.

The civil society’s remarks come amid growing international concern over the deteriorating situation in IIOJK, with calls for immediate intervention to uphold the rights and dignity of its people.