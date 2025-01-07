Civil Society Condemns BJP’s Systematic Assault On Muslim Identity In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Civil society activists have denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government for a relentless assault on the social, cultural, and political fabric of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Activists outlined the systematic measures undertaken by the Modi regime since August 5, 2019, which they say are aimed at disempowering and disenfranchising the region’s Muslim majority, a statement issued by APHC.
“The BJP government’s actions mark a brutal new chapter in Kashmir’s painful history,” the activists stated, emphasizing that the Hindutva-driven policies are eroding the cultural, linguistic, and religious identity of Muslims in the territorhy. “These measures are not isolated; they mirror Israeli settler-colonial policies in occupied Palestine,” they added.
Activists pointed to a series of developments, including the seizure of properties worth millions from pro-freedom individuals and groups, and the dismissal of Kashmiri Muslim employees to pave the way for individuals aligned with Hindutva ideology.
The activists also highlighted the imposition of new land laws, which they claim aim to transfer Kashmiri-owned land to outsiders.
Human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances, continue unabated, the activists said. “India’s tactics in IIOJK are part of a calculated strategy to silence the Kashmiri demand for freedom. But such repression will only strengthen the resolve of Kashmiri Muslims to resist occupation,” they warned.
The activists further said that the Indian authorities are using heavy-handed measures to suppress dissent while systematically dismantling the region’s socio-economic fabric. “The increasing repression is not just an attack on Kashmir but on the very principles of justice and human rights,” the statement concluded.
The civil society’s remarks come amid growing international concern over the deteriorating situation in IIOJK, with calls for immediate intervention to uphold the rights and dignity of its people.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan made tremendous achievements in sports arena during past few months: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Village Nazim with brother shot dead in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Students from Wazirabad school, Tank visits DPO office2 minutes ago
-
Civil society condemns BJP’s systematic assault on Muslim identity in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service in shambles: cafeterias sealed, upgrades ordered12 minutes ago
-
FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three wanted criminals21 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake22 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang reg ..22 minutes ago
-
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz24 minutes ago
-
Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people32 minutes ago