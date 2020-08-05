UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Condemns Illegal Occupation Of IIOJK; Carries Out Rallies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Civil society condemns illegal occupation of IIOJK; carries out rallies

The civil society, government servants, police force, lawyers, teachers, students and traders Wednesday strongly condemned illegal siege of occupied Kashmir by India and one year of Indian military curfew and brutalities in the held valley

Lower Dir, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The civil society, government servants, police force, lawyers, teachers, students and traders Wednesday strongly condemned illegal siege of occupied Kashmir by India and one year of Indian military curfew and brutalities in the held valley.

They carried out protest rallies and demonstrations in connection with "Day of Exploitation" across the district carrying placards inscribed with "Black Day", "Cries unheard", 5th August Kashmir Solidarity day", "Kashmiris genocide" and "One year of Indian military siege of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir".

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Sadaat Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq, police DSP, civil society people addressed the protest rallies and urged the world communities to take notice of Indian cruelties and brutalities in held Kashmir.

They said one year has passed to illegal curfew imposed by Indian government in Kashmir but no action was taken by any international human rights' organisation or world forum.

They said India has failed to suppress the cause of innocent Kashmiris despite committing brutal use of force and, adding that Pakistanis would continue supporting Kashmiris till their independence.

Related Topics

India Protest World Police Civil Society Lawyers Independence Dir August Government

Recent Stories

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

24 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

27 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

44 minutes ago

Croatia marks 25 years since war with tolerance me ..

2 minutes ago

England-Pakistan series to trial no-ball technolog ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.