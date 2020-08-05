Civil society condemns illegal occupation of IIOJK; carries out rallies

The civil society, government servants, police force, lawyers, teachers, students and traders Wednesday strongly condemned illegal siege of occupied Kashmir by India and one year of Indian military curfew and brutalities in the held valley

They carried out protest rallies and demonstrations in connection with "Day of Exploitation" across the district carrying placards inscribed with "Black Day", "Cries unheard", 5th August Kashmir Solidarity day", "Kashmiris genocide" and "One year of Indian military siege of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir".

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Sadaat Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq, police DSP, civil society people addressed the protest rallies and urged the world communities to take notice of Indian cruelties and brutalities in held Kashmir.

They said one year has passed to illegal curfew imposed by Indian government in Kashmir but no action was taken by any international human rights' organisation or world forum.

They said India has failed to suppress the cause of innocent Kashmiris despite committing brutal use of force and, adding that Pakistanis would continue supporting Kashmiris till their independence.