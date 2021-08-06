UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Condemns India Over Brutalities In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Civil society leaders strongly condemned the brutalities perpetrated by the Indian army against the hapless Kashmiri people even during the coronavirus pandemic in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Talking to journalists here the civil society leader Muhammad Asim said that Indian armed forces had been victimizing innocent Kashmiri men, women and children in IIOJK.

The world media has been showing Indian forces atrocities and indiscriminate fire on innocent men and women even children in IIOJK, ". He said the black-day was observed to condemn Indian for its brutalities in IIOJK which have aggravated since August 5 last year.

He said that civil society had taken out rallies to condemn India and raise voice against violence against Kashmiris in IIOJK by "Observing black day against India has become a sign to condemn violence and to support innocent Kashmiris," he said.

He said that the United Nations and international community should have to play their significant role to make India bound to stop violence in IIOJK. "Referendum and freedom from India are basic and fundamental human rights of Kashmiris," he said.

