Civil society cooperation vital for maintaining peace: Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said on Tuesday that without cooperation of civil society, maintaining peace was impossible.

Addressing a meeting of members of Aman Committee at Jamia Masjid Block No 7 here, he stressed the need for creating atmosphere of brotherhood, fraternity, perseverance and harmony during Muharram.

The commissioner said that awareness about terrorism and anti-state elements could only be created through close coordination among all government institutions and people of all strata.

He said that ulema belonging to all sects would have to come forward to create harmony in society. He directed members of the Aman Committee to hold meetings at their respective circles to mitigate differences at Primary level.

On this occasion, RPO Afzaal Kausar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera , Maulana Omar Farooq, Qari Abdullah, Saeed Hashmi, Qari Waqar Usmani, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Irfanullah Sanai, Hassan Kirmani Shah and others were present.