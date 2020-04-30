UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Demand Free Health Cover For PWDs

Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Representatives of civil society Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to announce a health insurance plan for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure appropriate medical cover for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Representatives of civil society Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to announce a health insurance plan for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure appropriate medical cover for them.

A social worker Maliha Hussain said that PWDs needed special care and look after of the authorities concerned by giving every possible medical assistance to them.

Rashida Jabeen, a representative of civil society said that the government had already announced an ideal health insurance scheme for deserving people and asked to plan such scheme for disabled persons.

She said that under this scheme, full health coverage should be given to PWDs, so that they could live a normal life.

She added hospitals should be asked to give priority to PWDs in medical treatment.

Another social activist, Laila Waheed said that there should be a survey on the required health facilities for disabled persons living throughout the country and then start working on sharing their burden by the departments concerned.

She said that there should be an effective legislation on the issue to address the sufferings of the disabled persons. She added there was also shortage of trained medical staff at hospitals to ensure their treatment as per international standard.

