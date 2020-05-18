Civil society demand free health cover to disabled persons

Representatives of Civil Society on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned to announce special health insurance plan for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure appropriate medical cover for them.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Representatives of Civil Society on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned to announce special health insurance plan for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure appropriate medical cover for them.

According to them, these special persons need special care and lookafter by the authorities concerned, which is only possible by giving every possible medical assistance to them.

Momina Khayal, a representative of civil society said that the government has already announced an ideal health insurance scheme for deserving people and asked to plan such scheme for disabled persons.

She said that under this scheme full health coverage should be given to them so that they can live a normal life. She added hospitals should be asked to give priority to them in medical treatment.

Another social activist, Maliha Hussain said that there should be a survey on the required health facilities for disabled persons living throughout the country and then start working on sharing their burden by the departments concerned.

She said that there should be an effective legislation on the issue to address the sufferings of the disabled persons.

She added there is also shortage of trained medical staff at hospitals to ensure their treatment as per international standard.

Munir Ahmed, a social activist said that the government should announce medical insurance for persons with disabilities while considering it their basic right to have free health care services.

He said that access to health care is challenging for them as persons with disabilities need quality health care that will only possible when there are separate public health programs for them.

He said that people with disabilities are suffering from major health issues but they are striving hard to get their basic right of free medical health.

When contacted an official from the concerned ministry said that several plans have been made to ensure health cover to disabled persons and the government is effectively working on these plans.

He said that provinces are also implementing various plans in order to give them health facilities. He added several private sector organizations are also working in this area and asked them to further boost their activities.