Civil Society Demand Free Health Cover To Persons With Disabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Civil society demand free health cover to persons with disabilities

The persons with disabilities lacking health facilities have demanded the authorities concerned to announce a health insurance plan for them and to ensure appropriate medical cards, said Zulqarnain Asghar Chairman Pakistan Mental Health Association (PHMA) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The persons with disabilities lacking health facilities have demanded the authorities concerned to announce a health insurance plan for them and to ensure appropriate medical cards, said Zulqarnain Asghar Chairman Pakistan Mental Health Association (PHMA) here on Wednesday.

He said the government has already announced an ideal health insurance scheme for deserving people and asked to plan such scheme for disabled persons. He said that there should be a survey on the required health facilities for disabled persons across the country and then start working on sharing their burden by the departments concerned. He said that under this scheme, full health coverage should be given to them so that they can live a normal life.

He said that people with disabilities are suffering from major health issues but they are striving hard to get their basic right of free medical health.

The Chairman PHMA said that access to health care is challenging for them as persons with disabilities need quality health care that will only possible when there are separate public health programs for them.

When contacted, an official from the concerned ministry said that several plans have been made to ensure health cover to the person with disabilities and the government is effectively working on these plans. He said that provinces are also implementing various plans in order to give them health facilities.

