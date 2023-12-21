Civil Society demands complete ban on vapes in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside the local Non-profit organization Blue Veins on Thursday called for an immediate ban on vapes and e-cigarettes in Pakistan.

This urgent plea aligns with the recent directives by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has recommended that governments should treat e-cigarettes similarly to traditional tobacco products and enforce a complete ban on all flavors, they told a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club.

The spotlight of the conference was on the unregulated sale of vapes and e-cigarettes, particularly highlighting their detrimental impact on Pakistan's youth.

The speakers said that despite common misconceptions that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, the WHO has highlighted the necessity for "urgent measures" to regulate these products, adding that recommended actions include the prohibition of flavoring agents like menthol and the implementation of rigorous tobacco control measures, such as high taxes and usage bans in public places.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, demanded, "The Federal and provincial governments must act swiftly to impose a complete ban on vapes and all forms of e-cigarettes in Pakistan. The potential health hazards, especially to our youth, are too significant to overlook. We must choose public health over industry profits."

Dr. Qazi Shahbaz, Chairman Provincial Doctors Association, a leading voice in tobacco control, emphasized, "The imperative to ban vapes in Pakistan is clear. It's about protecting public health and preventing a new generation from falling prey to nicotine addiction and its harmful consequences. We cannot allow the vaping industry to undo the progress made in tobacco control over the years."

Ihtisham, Chest Specialist LRH said, "Vaping, often perceived as a safer alternative to traditional smoking, is a growing concern in the medical community. There is a lack of convincing evidence to support the idea that vapes are effective tools for quitting smoking. On the contrary, the use of vapes introduces a new set of health risks, including respiratory issues, which must not be overlooked.

They observed that in Pakistan, vapes are sold with minimal regulation, making them easily accessible to the public, including the youth. Their designs are often sleek and modern, deliberately appealing to a younger demographic.

These e-cigarettes come in a variety of flavors like bubblegum and strawberry, specifically targeting children and teenagers, making them more enticing than traditional tobacco products.

According to civil society organizations, there are approximately 55 million e-cigarette users globally as of 2021, with vaping sales projected to soar to $40 billion by 2023.

In Pakistan, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH USA) reveals that 23.9 million individuals (19.1 percent) are regular smokers. Around 6.2 percent of the population engages in vaping or uses e-cigarettes.

Responding to the WHO's call for a ban on e-cigarettes, the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocates for Pakistan to follow the lead of neighbouring countries.

The Alliance strongly recommends that Federal and Provincial Tobacco Control Cells instruct medical professionals to refrain from conducting or participating in any research activities related to e-cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) without proper authorization from the Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health especially those which are funded by Tobacco Industry and its front groups.

