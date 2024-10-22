Open Menu

Civil Society Demands Implementation Of 5 % Job Quota For Minorities Women

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Civil Society has demanded implementation of 5 % job quota allocated for minorities women in letter and spirit.

Civil Society has demanded to ensure the implementation of job quota of minorities at all levels.

Talking to APP, Dr Amrlal Advocate stressed the need to enhance the employment quota for minorities.

Highlighting equal rights for all minorities in Pakistan.

Manzoor Masih,Member NCHR said reserved minority quota of 72 percent of the positions are still vacant while only 28% (7,324 jobs) of the minority reserved positions filled, he added.

