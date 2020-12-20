Civil Society demands subsidy on PWDs supporting equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Civil society on Sunday demanded special subsidy on devices for persons with disability (PWDs) to help better mobility and became a productive member of society.

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik said special discount should be provided on equipment like wheel chair, white cane, hearing aids, artificial limbs etc. making them in the range of PWDs.

Talking to APP, he urged the government to waive off all taxes and exemption from duties on import of these products. He said due to COVID-19, problems of PWDs were already multiplied due to limited resources and such people should be given special attention.

Besides government, he said, the private sector should also decrease the rates of these items.

Zulqarnain Asghr, a social activist said that people with disabilities need health care to stay well, active, and a productive member of the community instead of being ignored.

He said supporting equipments were very important for PWDs to live an independent life but if such basic things were not in their purchasing power, it might lead them towards disappointment and resentment.

He said through inclusive education, children with different abilities would be able to live normal life.

Sadia Bhatti, a person with disability said, prosthetic limbs were distributed among around 100 disabled people in Dera Bugti which enabled them to a practical life.

She said, "I am not able to purchase a wheel chair and many others like me who do not have adequate resources restricting them to work or utilize their skills".

She requested to authority concerned to announce special cheap packages for their supporting instruments enabling them to become a useful citizen of the country.

She said with a bit modifications and improvements in infrastructure, hearing, visually or physically-impaired children could easily be facilitated with the other children.

"It is a harsh irony that PWDs are unable to avail all the facilities which they are eligible to get under the law", she commented.

She demanded of the quarter concerned to pay heed to their issues and ensure relief for supporting equipments.