UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Demands Subsidy On PWDs Supporting Equipment

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Civil Society demands subsidy on PWDs supporting equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Civil society on Sunday demanded special subsidy on devices for persons with disability (PWDs) to help better mobility and became a productive member of society.

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik said special discount should be provided on equipment like wheel chair, white cane, hearing aids, artificial limbs etc. making them in the range of PWDs.

Talking to APP, he urged the government to waive off all taxes and exemption from duties on import of these products. He said due to COVID-19, problems of PWDs were already multiplied due to limited resources and such people should be given special attention.

Besides government, he said, the private sector should also decrease the rates of these items.

Zulqarnain Asghr, a social activist said that people with disabilities need health care to stay well, active, and a productive member of the community instead of being ignored.

He said supporting equipments were very important for PWDs to live an independent life but if such basic things were not in their purchasing power, it might lead them towards disappointment and resentment.

He said through inclusive education, children with different abilities would be able to live normal life.

Sadia Bhatti, a person with disability said, prosthetic limbs were distributed among around 100 disabled people in Dera Bugti which enabled them to a practical life.

She said, "I am not able to purchase a wheel chair and many others like me who do not have adequate resources restricting them to work or utilize their skills".

She requested to authority concerned to announce special cheap packages for their supporting instruments enabling them to become a useful citizen of the country.

She said with a bit modifications and improvements in infrastructure, hearing, visually or physically-impaired children could easily be facilitated with the other children.

"It is a harsh irony that PWDs are unable to avail all the facilities which they are eligible to get under the law", she commented.

She demanded of the quarter concerned to pay heed to their issues and ensure relief for supporting equipments.

Related Topics

Hearing Import AIDS Education Lead Dera Bugti Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

1 hour ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.