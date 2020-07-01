UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Demands To Announce Subsidy On Supporting Devices For PWDs Amid Covid 19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Civil Society demands to announce subsidy on supporting devices for PWDs amid Covid 19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Civil society on Wednesday demanded of the Government to announce subsidy on supporting devices for disabled persons to make them accessible for these deserving persons in Covid 19.

They said that besides government, the private sector should also decrease the rates of these items.

According to them, many such equipment like wheel chair, sticks, listening instruments etc, are much costly and many disabled persons cannot purchase these items despite urgent need.

They suggested that the government should waive off all taxes and announce complete exemption from all duties on import of these products.

Zulqarnain Asghr, a social activist said that people with disabilities need health care to stay well, active, and a part of the community, instead of taking no notice of these people they need special care and attention.

He said that supporting equipments are very important for disable persons to live independent but if they are out of reach for disable person than it means that we are pushing back the disable persons in race of life.

This is irony of situation that in our country a disable person is unable to get all the facilities which law provides until he has a certified proof of disability but still they don't get special instrument on discount price.

He demanded of quarter concerned to pay heed to their issue of providing relief to supporting equipments to bring them into main stream of the society.

Farha , a person with disability said there is dire need for empowerment of PWDs but the situation in country is that even basic facilities for us are out of reach to do our routine work independently.

She said "as I was not able to purchase a wheel chair.

She requested to authority concerned to announce special cheap packages for their supporting instruments so that they may be able come as useful citizen of the country.

