Civil Society Demands To Formulate Policy For Special Working Women

Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Representative from the civil society Tuesday demanded the concerned authorities to formulate a mechanism to pay heed to the problems of special working women at faced work place.

They were of the view that in Federal capital most of the building was lacking their basic facilities for them to treat their life-long diseases or managing any emergency like situation.

�� � Saba Ahmed, a special working woman said mostly offices do not have special ramps for easy access of disabled women and added that it is a big headache for them to approach offices with the help of colleagues which is not possible on daily basis.

�She said disabled workers are keen to work but have to face discrimination when it comes to their wedges, they were always paid less.

� She urged that there was need of modification in equipments for special working women to make easy for them to adjust in any situation.

� She demanded the quarter concerned to formulate a policy for facilities in offices for special women so that they would be able to work in good professional environment.

Another woman working with a private firm, Sana, "The problem which I had been facing was non-conducive atmosphere being a woman.She urged to start training sessions for her colleagues to ensuring positive atmosphere for women in office, she added."

