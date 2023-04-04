Close
Civil Society Demands Vendor Licensing For Tobacco Control

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :'Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control (KP)' in collaboration with Blue Veins on Tuesday demanded legislative actions around tobacco retail licensing for effective compliance with other tobacco control measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar Press Club, the speakers called for the adoption of provincial legislation to regulate the sale of tobacco products in the province.

Earlier, the West Pakistan Tobacco Vend Act, 1958 was repealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the influence of the Tobacco Industry in 2010.

The re-enactment and well enforcement of tobacco vendor licensing policies can encourage vendors to comply with existing tobacco control regulations.

The speakers said that tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide, with more than 8 million people dying each year due to tobacco-related illnesses.

In Pakistan, tobacco use is responsible for a significant number of deaths, with an estimated 160,000 deaths per year attributed to tobacco-related illnesses.

According to civil society organizations, tobacco retailer licensing has been recommended as an effective tobacco control strategy worldwide.

Adopting tobacco retailer licensing laws can be contributing way to ensure compliance with tobacco laws and to combat public health problems.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins said, "The regulation and enforcement of vending licenses will help regulate the sale of tobacco products in KP and ensure that only licensed vendors are allowed to sell tobacco products. This will not only help reduce the availability of tobacco products but also ensure that the products are sold in compliance with the law." Zahoor Ahmad, member Alliance for Tobacco Control, said, "Tobacco Vendor Licensing policies will help to facilitate authorities in strengthening sustainable measures to tobacco control. Licenses would also increase the likelihood that vendors will comply fully with tax policies, and the revenue generated from the license fees will also help fund tobacco control initiatives." Usman Afridi, a rights activist and member Alliance for Tobacco Control said, "Requiring tobacco vendors to obtain a license and registration is a critical step towards reducing the availability of tobacco products, especially to minors, and promoting tobacco control."

