Civil Society denounces Indian allegations as baseless propaganda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Member of Civil Society Balochistan and political figure Babar Khajak strongly condemned the recent allegations by Indian media and government following the Pahalgam incident.

Adressing a press conference, he described the accusations against Pakistan as a continuation of India's long-standing pattern of false flag operations and state-sponsored propaganda.

Khajak pointed out that the timing of the Pahalgam incident is highly suspicious, as it occurred while Pakistan is engaged in a decisive campaign against terrorism. He warned that India's approach poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

"Prior to the incident, Indian media had already begun promoting provocative and anti-Pakistan narratives, indicating a premeditated strategy," Khajak said, citing previous examples such as the Balakot strike, which he referred to as a fabricated operation later exposed on the international stage.

He also criticized India's attempts to evade international agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty, while emphasizing Pakistan’s consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

"Despite repeated provocations from India, Pakistan has always acted responsibly," he stated.

Babar Khajak reiterated the unwavering support of local tribes of Balochistan and youth for Pakistan’s armed forces, declaring that any act of aggression from India would be met with a firm and fitting response. He praised the military's vigilance and determination to counter all internal and external conspiracies.

He called upon the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to take serious notice of India’s aggressive posture, false narratives, and acts of state terrorism.

Citing the confessional statement of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Khajak said, "His admission is undeniable proof of India's involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities within Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan."

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace across the region, urging the world to reject India's baseless claims and focus on the facts.