Civil society, employees of district administration hold Kashmir solidarity walk

Employees of the district administration gathered and held Kashmir solidarity walk from 12 noon to 12.30 pm here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Employees of the district administration gathered and held Kashmir solidarity walk from 12 noon to 12.30 pm here on Friday.

National anthem was played, walk was started from Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at District Press Club Timergara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Ishfaq Ahmad supervised the event. Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Younas, District education Officer, all heads of Lined departments, Muhammad Shayer Tajak, President All Pakistan Clerk Association, Muhammad Saleem, General Secretary, APCA, religious scholars, Teachers, general public, lawyers and media personnel attended the Kashmir solidarity walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmir's brothers.

On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower stated that today we are observing Kashmir Solidarity day to give a clear message to India and the world that Pakistan will support the Kashmiri people till the last breath and will continue to support its diplomatic and the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri for self determinations.

Muhammad Shayer Tajak President APCA addressed the gathering stated that it was clear violation of Geneva Convention to lock down the valley for consecutive 26th days.

He said there are acute shortages of medicines and food due to the prolonged curfew imposed by the India.

He further stated that the Indian Army has started genocide in occupied valley to convert the occupied Kashmir in minority.

Abubakar, District Education Officer (M) stated that the whole nation stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army in case of any aggression from India.

He also condemned the abolishing of special status of Kashmir though Article 370 and 35A.

Special prayers were also sought for the Kashmiris brothers.

The speakers also condemned the use of pallet guns and cluster bombs in the occupied valley.

Additional Deputy Commissioner also requested all the prayers leaders and religious scholars of the district to offer special prayers for the Muslims of occupied Kashmir.