Civil Society expresses solidarity with armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Members of civil society took out a rally to express solidarity with armed forces, here, on Sunday.

The rally was led by MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar and attended by farmers, ulema, lawyers, traders, and many other professionals.

Addressing the rally, MPA Khalid Dogar stated that it was not a time for politics.

"The politicians who are dragging the armed forces into politics should demonstrate responsibility. The masses are standing by the armed forces. Nobody will be allowed to weaken the institution. Armed Forces are guarantors of a country's defense," he said.