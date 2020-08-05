UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Expresses Solidarity With IHK Kashmiris; Condemns Indian Atrocities

Wed 05th August 2020

The civil society, teachers' associations, district and Tehsil administrations, Education department and police Wednesday carried out rallies on "Day of Exploitation" and expressed solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rallies were led by Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair, political and social personalities who strongly condemned Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir.

They participants were carrying placards and banners in favor of Kashmiris and against Indian government. They demanded of the United Nations and International Human Rights organisations to take notice of Indian aggression against innocent Kashmiris.

The rallies started from GPO chowk and culminated at Topanwala chowk, where the Commissioner addressed the participants of the rallies He said that India would not succeed in her illegal occupation of held Kashmir and hoped that Kashmiris' struggle for freedom would yield result.

Addressing on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that the hearts of Pakistani beat with Kashmiri people and would continue supporting Kashmiris in their just cause of right to self-determination.

The rallies were also specially attended by females and children to express solidarity with Kashmiri women and children.

